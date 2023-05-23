Pakistan News: इमरान खान को लगा एक और झटका, अब इस भरोसेमंद सहयोगी ने छोड़ा साथ; पार्टी और राजनीति से दिया इस्तीफा
topStories1hindi1708448
Hindi Newsपाकिस्तान-चीन

Pakistan News: इमरान खान को लगा एक और झटका, अब इस भरोसेमंद सहयोगी ने छोड़ा साथ; पार्टी और राजनीति से दिया इस्तीफा

Pakistan Latest Updates: पाकिस्तान में सियासी संकट लगातार गहराता जा रहा है. शहबाज शरीफ सरकार के खिलाफ आंदोलन छेड़ने की वजह से इमरान खान के पार्टी नेताओं की गिरफ्तारी का दौर जारी है. इन छापों से डरकर अब इमरान की एक और करीबी नेता ने पार्टी और राजनीति दोनों छोड़ने की घोषणा कर दी है. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 10:37 PM IST

Trending Photos

Pakistan News: इमरान खान को लगा एक और झटका, अब इस भरोसेमंद सहयोगी ने छोड़ा साथ; पार्टी और राजनीति से दिया इस्तीफा

Shireen Mazari quits PTI and Politics: पाकिस्तान में सेना- सरकार के खिलाफ राजनीतिक जंग छेड़े हुए पाकिस्तान तहरीक ए इंसाफ पार्टी (PTI) के नेता और पूर्व पीएम इमरान खान को करारा झटका लगा है. उनकी भरोसेमंद सहयोगी और पाकिस्तान की पूर्व मानवाधिकार मंत्री शिरीन मजारी ने PTI छोड़ने की घोषणा की है. इसके साथ ही उन्होंने सक्रिय राजनीति से भी संन्यास लेने का ऐलान किया है. मजारी ने कहा कि उन्होंने यह फैसला अपने परिवार को ध्यान में रखते हुए किया है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Aishwarya Rai
Salman-Aishwarya या फिर Salman-katrina, दर्शकों में सलमान किसके साथ रहे सुपरहिट?
rajasthan board result 2023
RBSE 10th 12th Arts Result 2023 Live: राजस्थान बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं आर्ट्स का रिजल्ट, ये रहे चेक करने के डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: RRR के इस एक्टर का 58 साल में हुआ निधन, सपना चौधरी ने कहां पहना सफेद फ्रॉक; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
Mandakini
क्या सही में मंदाकिनी के पिता ने मार दी थी गोली? सालों बाद एक्ट्रेस ने तोड़ी चुप्पी
Assam
CM सरमा बोले- 2023 के अंत तक असम से हट जाएगा AFSPA’, जानें क्या है यह कानून?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
horoscope today
आज बड़े मंगलवार पर नौकरीपेशा लोगों के लिए बन रहे शुभ योग, मिल सकता है इंक्रीमेंट
Amitabh Bachchan
Laawaris: फिल्म से निकाल दी गई थीं परवीन बाबी, रिप्लेस होते-होते बची थीं राखी!
cold coffee
Summers में कोल्ड कॉफी पीकर पहुंचा रहे हैं गले को ठंडक? सेहत को हो सकता है नुकसान
sapna choudhary
कुश्ती दंगल में डांस कर रहीं सपना चौधरी के स्टेज पर ही हो गया घमासान, हुआ हंगामा
West Bengal
‘बंगाल में यूक्रेन से भी बदतर स्थिति’-BJP नेता शुभेंदु अधिकारी का ममता सरकार पर हमला