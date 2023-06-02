Islam in China: चीन में मुस्लिमों पर दबाव, मस्जिदों पर 'ड्रैगन' ने दिखाया अपना रंग, मचा बवाल
Islam in China: चीन में मुस्लिमों पर दबाव, मस्जिदों पर 'ड्रैगन' ने दिखाया अपना रंग, मचा बवाल

Muslim Population in China: साल 2018 में चीन के राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग ने एक स्पीच दी थी. शी चाहते थे कि जिस भी मजहब के लोग चीन में रहते हैं, वह इस देश के साथ अपना जुड़ाव महसूस करें. इसके लिए उन्होंने इन धर्मों के लोगों से चीन के प्रतीकों को अपनाने के लिए कहा था. 

Islam in China: चीन में मुस्लिमों पर दबाव, मस्जिदों पर 'ड्रैगन' ने दिखाया अपना रंग, मचा बवाल

Conditions of Muslims in China: चीन में मुसलमानों की दुर्दशा किसी से छिपी नहीं है. चीन की सत्ताधारी कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी अब इस्लाम को अपने रंग में ढालना चाहती है. वह इस्लाम के धार्मिक प्रतीकों को भी बदल रही है, जिससे ये चीन का एक पार्ट ही लगें. 

