Pakistan में मंहगाई से बुरा हाल, बलूचिस्तान में आटे की कीमत जान रह जाएंगे हैरान
topStories1hindi1716866
Hindi Newsपाकिस्तान-चीन

Pakistan में मंहगाई से बुरा हाल, बलूचिस्तान में आटे की कीमत जान रह जाएंगे हैरान

Pakistan Economic Crisis:  पाकिस्तान रमजान के समय से ही आटे के संकट से जूझ रहा था और अब भी इसकी किल्लत जारी है. कुछ समय पहले पाकिस्तान के आटा मिल्स एसोसिएशन ने सभी मिलों को अनिश्चितकालीन बंद करने की घोषणा की थी.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 07:02 AM IST

Trending Photos

Pakistan में मंहगाई से बुरा हाल, बलूचिस्तान में आटे की कीमत जान रह जाएंगे हैरान

Pakistan News: पाकिस्तान की आवाम इस समय दोहरी चुनौ ती का सामना कर रहे हैं. एक और देश में जहां राजनीतिक तनाव चरम पर पहुंच गया है जबकि वहीं आर्थिक संकट भी बना हुआ है. पाकिस्तान की स्थानीय मीडिया ने बताया कि बलूचिस्तान के विभिन्न जिलों में चीनी और आटे की कीमतें एक बार फिर आसमान छू रही हैं. बता दें  पाकिस्तान रमजान के समय से ही आटे के संकट से जूझ रहा था और अब भी इसकी किल्लत जारी है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Ram Charan
Ram Charan ने शेयर की The India House की पहली झलक, ये साउथ स्टार निभा रहा लीड रोल
Monalisa
ट्रांसपेरेंट साड़ी पहन इस भोजपुरी हसीना ने दिए ऐसे किलर पोज, बेचैन हुए फैंस
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS: बेटी और नातिन के साथ शो में पहुंचे Kabir Bedi, कपिल की ऐसे कर दी बोलती बंद
ramayan
Ramayan Facts: रामानंद सागर की रामायण के एक एपिसोड को बनाने में खर्च होते थे लाखों!
budh gochar 2023
5 राशि वालों को तगड़ा पैसा देंगे 'बुध', मिलेगा नौकरी में प्रमोशन, व्‍यापार में लाभ!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
wtc final 2023
WTC Final के लिए ऋतुराज नहीं जाएंगे लंदन, इस युवा खिलाड़ी की एन मौके पर खुली किस्मत
Kerala Crime Files
Kerala Crime Files: कत्ल और कातिल की कहानी में लगा मिस्ट्री और थ्रिल का तड़का
Litchi
गर्मियों में ये रसदार फल खाने से सेहत को मिलेंगे अद्भुत फायदे, तुरंत ले आएं घर
Ayesha Singh
फेमस होते ही इस एक्ट्रेस के बढ़े भाव, टॉप एक्टर संग एक झटके में ठुकराया शो!
IIFA
IIFA 2023 Video: लुंगी पहन खूब नाचे सलमान तो ऋतिक ने विक्की को सिखाया डांस