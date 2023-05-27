Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान की पार्टी से नेताओं का शुरू हुआ पलायन, मरियम नवाज बोलीं - 'गेम ओवर'
Pakistan News: इमरान खान की गिरफ्तारी के बाद देशभर में हुए हिंसक प्रदर्शनों के बाद सरकार ने पीटीआई के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई शुरू की. इसके बाद से पीटीआई छोड़ने वाले नेताओं का तांता लग गया है. 

Maryam Nawaz News: पकिस्तान मुस्लिम लीग नवाज़ (PML-N) की वरिष्ठ उपाध्यक्ष मरियम नवाज़ ने शुक्रवार को पाकिस्तान तहरीक-ए-इंसाफ़ (PTI) के अध्यक्ष इमरान  खान से कहा कि उनकी पार्टी के वरिष्ठ सदस्यों के पलायन के बाद ‘खेल ख़त्म’ हो गया है.

