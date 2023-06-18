US विदेश मंत्री एंटनी ब्लिकंन का CHINA दौरा, क्या कम होगा दोनों देशों के बीच का तनाव?
US विदेश मंत्री एंटनी ब्लिकंन का CHINA दौरा, क्या कम होगा दोनों देशों के बीच का तनाव?

China-US Relations: अमेरिकी अधिकारियों के अनुसार, ब्लिंकन दो दिवसीय वार्ता के लिए रविवार को बीजिंग पहुंचेंगे. उनके रविवार को छिन से, वांग और संभवतः चीनी राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग से सोमवार को मिलने की उम्मीद है. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 06:51 AM IST

US विदेश मंत्री एंटनी ब्लिकंन का CHINA दौरा, क्या कम होगा दोनों देशों के बीच का तनाव?

Antony Blinken's Visit To China: अमेरिकी विदेश मंत्री एंटनी ब्लिंकन चीन राजनयिक यात्रा पर शनिवार को रवाना हुए. राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडन के पदभार ग्रहण करने के बाद से ब्लिंकन चीन का दौरा करने वाले सर्वोच्च स्तर के अमेरिकी अधिकारी हैं और पांच वर्षों में बीजिंग की यात्रा करने वाले पहले विदेश मंत्री होंगे. दोनों वैश्विक शक्तियों के बीच बढ़ते तनाव को शांत करने की कोशिश के लिहाज से उनकी इस यात्रा को अहम माना जा रहा है.

