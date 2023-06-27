अमेरिका का पाकिस्तान को कड़ा संदेश, अपने देश में लश्कर-जैश की आतंकी दुकान करे बंद
अमेरिका का पाकिस्तान को कड़ा संदेश, अपने देश में लश्कर-जैश की आतंकी दुकान करे बंद

US-Pak Relations: पाकिस्तान भारत-यूएस के संयुक्त बयान को लेकर बौखलाया हुआ है. पीएम मोदी की यूएस यात्रा के दौरान भारत-यूएस के एक संयुक्त बयान में  26 नवंबर 2008 को हुए मुंबई हमले, और पठानकोट हमले के अपराधियों को दंडित करने की पाकिस्तान से अपील की गई थी.

अमेरिका का पाकिस्तान को कड़ा संदेश, अपने देश में लश्कर-जैश की आतंकी दुकान करे बंद

Pakistan News: आतंकवाद के मुद्दे पर पाकिस्तान और अमेरिका आमने-सामने आ गए हैं. अमेरिकी विदेश विभाग ने पाकिस्तान से 'लश्कर-ए-तैयबा, जैश-ए-मोहम्मद और उनके विभिन्न प्रमुख संगठनों सहित सभी आतंकवादी समूहों को स्थायी रूप से खत्म करने के लिए कदम उठाने का आह्वान किया है. वहीं पाकिस्तान के विदेश मंत्रालय ने पिछले सप्ताह भारतीय प्रधान मंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन की बैठक के दौरान दिए गए एक संयुक्त बयान पर सोमवार को संयुक्त राज्य दूतावास के मिशन के उप प्रमुख को तलब किया है.

