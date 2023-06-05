WATCH: तुर्किये में शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी ‘शर्मिंदगी’, एर्दोगन ने पाकिस्तान के पीएम को ऐसे किया ‘बेइज्जत’
Turkish News: पिछले हफ्ते घोषित हुए चुनाव परिणामों में एर्दोगन फिर से जीतन में सफल रहे.  इसी के साथ यह तय हो गया है कि एर्दोआन का शासन ऐसे समय में जारी रहेगा जब देश अत्यधिक महंगाई और कई शहरों को प्रभावित करने वाले भूकंप के प्रभाव से जूझ रहा है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 08:38 AM IST

WATCH: तुर्किये में शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी 'शर्मिंदगी', एर्दोगन ने पाकिस्तान के पीएम को ऐसे किया 'बेइज्जत'

Turkey-Pakistan Relations: तुर्किये के राष्ट्रपति रजब तैयब एर्दोगन ने शनिवार को राष्ट्रपति पद की शपथ ली. वह लगातार तीसरे कार्यकाल के लिए जनता द्वारा चुने गए हैं. शपथ ग्रहण कार्यक्रम में दुनिया के तमाम नेताओं के साथ ही पाकिस्तान के पीएम शहबाज शरीफ भी मौजूद थे. इस दौरान कुछ ऐसा हुआ जिसे शरीफ की बेइज्जती के तौर पर देखा जा रहा है.

