सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह

China News: यूनिवर्सिटी से ग्रेजुएशन करने के बाद इस लड़की ने कई जॉब कि लेकिन उसने कोई भी पसंद नहीं आई. फिर इसने खुद को अजनबियों को किराए पर देना शुरू कर दिया.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 12:02 PM IST

सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह

Beijing News: बीजिंग की एक लड़की केवल एक युआन (14 अमेरिकी सेंट/ 11.61 भारतीय रुपये) के लिए खुद को किराए देने का का असामान्य काम कर रही है. पेगी नाम से जानी जाने वाली 26 वर्षीय, यह लड़की मई से चीनी सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म Xiaohongshu पर अपनी सर्विस दे रही हैं.

