विकास कार्यों के साथ जन-जन को जोड़ने वाली धर्म-संस्कृति को बढ़ावा देना सरकार का उत्तरदायित्व: CM शिवराज
Foundation stone of Devilok: मध्य प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने सलकनपुर में भव्य देवीलोक का शिलान्यास किया. 211 करोड़ की लागत से देवीलोक बनेगा. मुख्यमंत्री ने खुद गांव-गांव से आईं शिलाओं का पूजन किया और मठ, मंदिर, शक्तिपीठ और अखाड़ों के साधु-संत-महंत जिसके साक्षी बने.

Foundation stone of Devilok MP News Update: मध्य प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने आज सलकनपुर में 211 करोड़ रुपये की लागत से बनने वाले विजयासन माता के भव्य देवीलोक का शिला-पूजन किया. उन्होंने कहा कि विकास के कार्यों के साथ जन-जन को जोड़ने वाली धर्म और संस्कृति को बढ़ावा देना भी सरकार का उत्तरदायित्व है.

