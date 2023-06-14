Property: बड़े घरों की डिमांड में NCR टॉप पर, लोगों की पहली पसंद 3 BHK फ्लैट
topStories1hindi1737745
Hindi Newsप्रॉपर्टी

Property: बड़े घरों की डिमांड में NCR टॉप पर, लोगों की पहली पसंद 3 BHK फ्लैट

Delhi NCR Property: कोरोना से पहले तक ऐसे कॉम्पैक्ट घरों की मांग ज्यादा थी, जो लोगों के बजट में आसानी से आ जाए, लेकिन 2020 में बायर्स की पसंद एकदम से बदल गई है. वर्क-फ्रॉम-होम और स्टडी-फ्रॉम-होम कल्चर से बड़े घरों के चलन में वृद्धि हुई है.

Written By  Chandra Shekhar Verma|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 05:33 PM IST

Trending Photos

Property: बड़े घरों की डिमांड में NCR टॉप पर, लोगों की पहली पसंद 3 BHK फ्लैट

Delhi NCR Property Rate: एक तरफ जहां बड़े घरों की डिमांड बढ़ रही है. वहीं, देश के दो शहर ऐसे भी हैं, जहां फ्लैट्स का साइज कम होता जा रहा है. एनारॉक की रिपोर्ट में बताया गया है कि पिछले 5 सालों में देश के 7 शहरों में औसत फ्लैट साइज (Average Flat Size) में बढ़ोत्तरी हुई है यानी कि यहां बनने वाले फ्लैट्स का आकार पहले से बड़ा हुआ है. जबकि, चेन्नई और मुंबई मेट्रोपोलिटन रीजन (MMR) में इसमें कमी आई है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates:हिंदुस्तान मुर्दाबाद सुनकर हैंडपंप क्या, मैं तो Sunny Deol से बिल्डिंग उखड़वा देता...सुनिए किसने बोली ये बात
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
adipurush
पहले भी साउथ के सितारों ने हिंदी में ली करोड़ों की ओपनिंग, ये हैं टॉप 10 की रेटिंग
RBI
Inflation की ग्रोथ में आएगी गिरावट, RBI गवर्नर ने सुना दी खुशखबरी
Powered by Tomorrow.io
B Praak
B Praak on Mann Bharryaa Song: पहले शूट हो गया था गाना, विजुअल पर किया गया रीक्रिएट
lifestyle
हफ्ते में 2 बार कच्चे दूध से करें चेहरे की मसाज, 40 की उम्र में 25 की हो जाएगी स्किन
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2 कंटेस्टेंट्स की ये है फाइनल लिस्ट! दो नाम विवादों में ज्यादा फंसे
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 14 June 2023
Prabhu Deva
बेटी के होने पर खुशी से झूम रहे Prabhu Deva सह चुके हैं बेटे को खोने का भी गम!