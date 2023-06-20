Relationship Tips: तलाक का मतलब जिंदगी खत्म नहीं! खुश रहने के लिए इन बातों को गांठ बांध लें
Relationship Tips: तलाक का मतलब जिंदगी खत्म नहीं! खुश रहने के लिए इन बातों को गांठ बांध लें

Life After Divorce Tips: शादी के बाद कपल का तलाक होना हमारे समाज में अच्छा नहीं माना जाता है. तलाक के बाद लोग अंदर से टूट जाते हैं. ऐसे में उनकी जीने की इच्छा खत्म हो जाती है और जिंदगी वीरान लगती है. आज हम आपको यहां बताएंगे तलाक के बाद अपनी लाइफ से उदासी और नकारात्‍मकता हटाने के लिए कौन से टिप्स अपनाएं...

Written By  Nairitya Srivastava|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 09:42 AM IST

Relationship Tips: तलाक का मतलब जिंदगी खत्म नहीं! खुश रहने के लिए इन बातों को गांठ बांध लें

How To Live Happy Life After Divorce: शादी होते समय व्यक्ति को अपने पार्टनर से लेकर हर एक चीज से काफी लगाव होता है. कपल सपने में भी ये नहीं सोचते होंगे कि उन्हें किसी वजह से एक दिन पार्टनर से अलग होना पड़ेगा और तलाक लेना होगा. लेकिन आपसी बहस और लड़ाई के चलते कई कपल तलाक के दौर से गुजरते हैं. तलाक शब्द अपने आप में बहुत भयानक है. जब किसी कपल का तलाक होता है, तो व्यक्ति को पूरी जिंदगी वीरान सी लगने लगती है. वहीं लाइफ में बहुत से बदलाव आते हैं, जिसे स्‍वीकारना आसान नहीं होता है. 

