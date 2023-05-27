Relationship Mistakes: गुस्से की वजह से पार्टनर से हो गया झगड़ा? इस तरह उनका मूड करें बेहतर
Angry Partner: आप अक्सर उन लोगों पर ही गुस्सा होते हैं जो आपके बेहद करीब है, ये अगर ये चीज बार-बार हो रही है तो सही नहीं है. इसलिए गुस्सा होने पर रिश्ते को संभालना बेहद जरूरी है. 

How To Control Anger In Relationship: आप और आपके पार्टनर के बीच बॉन्ड कितना भी स्ट्रॉन्ग क्यों न हो, लेकिन एक साथ रहने पर छोटे मोटे झगड़े या मनमुटाव होना लाजमी है. अक्सर किसी बात पर हमें काफी गुस्सा आता है और जीवनसाथी पर भड़ास निकाल देते हैं. अगर बार-बार ऐसा हो रहा है तो जाहिर सी बात है कि एक वक्त के बाद रिश्ते में दरार आने लगेगी. आइए जानते हैं कि अपना गुस्सा कैसे कंट्रोल करें और साथी का मूड बेहतर करने के लिए क्या करें.

