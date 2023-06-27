Relationship Tips: 'तुमने ये करने से पहले मुझसे पूछा क्यों नहीं?' अपने कंट्रोलिंग पार्टनर से ऐसे पाएं छुटकारा
How To Get Rid Of Controlling Partner: लाइफ पार्टनर अगर अच्छा मिल जाए तो जिंदगी में कोई भी मुसीबत आसानी से पार हो जाती हैं, लेकिन अगर पार्टनर कंट्रोलिंग नेचर का मिल गया तो, उससे छुटकारा पाना बहुत मुश्किल हो जाता है. आज हम जानेंगे कंट्रोलिंग पार्टनर से कैसे खुद को बचाना है. 

 

Permission From Controlling Partner: किसी भी रिश्ते में आदमी या औरत कोई भी कंट्रोलिंग पार्टनर हो सकता है. कंट्रोलिंग पार्टनर का मलतब कि जो इंसान आपको हर बात पर कंट्रोल करने का प्रयास करे. आपको आपकी जीवन न जीने दे. अब ये कोई भी हो सकता है, चाहे शादीशुदा रिश्ता हो या फिर गर्लफ्रेंड-बॉयफ्रेंड हो. लेकिन ज्यादातर ये केस बिना शादी वाले कपल में देखने को मिलता है. पार्टनर को कंट्रोल करने की वजह से रिलेशनशिप टॉक्सिक भी हो जाता है. वहीं एक समय ऐसा आता है जब पार्टनर हूबहू वही करने पर मजबूर हो जाता है, जैसा आप चाहते हैं. या यूं कहें कि वो आपके चंगुल में पूरी तरह से फंस जाता है. 

