Relationship Tips: क्या आपका पति करने लगा है आपको इग्नोर? अटेंशन पाने के लिए अपनाएं ये तरीके
How To Get Husband Attention: शादी के कुछ समय बाद पति-पत्नी के रिश्ते में बदलाव होने लगते हैं. कई चीजों में बिजी होने के कारण पार्टनर्स एक दूसरे पर उतना ध्यान नहीं दे पाते हैं. इसी के चलते पति अपनी पत्नियों को इग्नोर करने लगते हैं. ऐसे में उनकी अटेंशन गेन करने के टिप्स अपना सकती हैं...

 

Written By  Nairitya Srivastava|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 12:10 PM IST

Relationship Tips After Marriage: किसी भी रिश्ते में अपनी वैल्यू बनाना बहुत जरूरी है. वहीं शादी के बाद पति-पत्नी की अपनी-अपनी सेल्फ रिस्पेक्ट होनी बहुत जरूरी है. शादी के बाद पार्टनर्स में कई बातों को लेकर लड़ाई होती है. लेकिन फिर कुछ समय बाद आपस में समझ बन जाती है. वहीं कई बार पार्टनर की हरकतों से ऐसा लगने लगता है, कि वो आपको इग्नोर कर रहा है. अगर आपका पति आपकी किसी बात में दिलचस्पी नहीं लेता है, या फिर आपको हल्के में लेने लगा है तो आपको सतर्क होने की जरूरत है. साथ ही इस स्थिति में आप अपने पति को थोड़ा असुरक्षित महसूस करा सकती है, जिससे वह आपकी वैल्यू करने लगेगा. 

