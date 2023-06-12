Relationship Tips: क्या आपका पति भी दूसरी औरत की तरफ होने लगा है अटरैक्ट? ऐसे करें हैंडल
Relationship Tips: क्या आपका पति भी दूसरी औरत की तरफ होने लगा है अटरैक्ट? ऐसे करें हैंडल

Relationship Tips For Married Couple: अधिकतर ऐसा देखा जाता है कि शादी के बाद पति दूसरी औरत की ओर अटरैक्ट होने लगता है. ऐसे में पत्नि को किस तरह इस सिचुयेशन को हैंडल करना चाहिए, ये आज हम आपको इस आर्टिकल में बताएंगे, जिससे आप आपने पति को आसानी से सुधार सकेंगी....  

 

Written By  Nairitya Srivastava|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 05:36 PM IST

Relationship Tips: क्या आपका पति भी दूसरी औरत की तरफ होने लगा है अटरैक्ट? ऐसे करें हैंडल

Husband Started Liking Other Woman: शादी होने के बाद पति-पत्नि दोनों के लिए ही ये स्वीकार कर पाना बहुत मुश्किल होता है, कि वो किसी और को चाहने या पसंद करने लगे हैं. लेकिन अक्सर ऐसा देखा गया है कि शादी के कुछ समय बाद ज्यादातर पति किसी दूसरी औरत को पसंद करने लगते हैं. यह बात पत्नि को अंदर से तोड़कर रख देती है. क्योंकि इस तरह का धोखा मिलने के बाद खुद को संभाल पाना और दोबारा उसपर भरोसा कर बहुत मुश्किल होता है. इस सिचुएशन में पत्नियों को नहीं समझ आता कि इसे कैसे हैंडल करें.

