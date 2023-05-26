Relationship में आने से पहले रखें इन चीजों का ध्यान, ऐसे लोगों से जरूर बनाए दूरी
topStories1hindi1712019
Hindi Newsरिलेशनशिप

Relationship में आने से पहले रखें इन चीजों का ध्यान, ऐसे लोगों से जरूर बनाए दूरी

Relationship Tips: प्रेमी जोड़े जब लव मैरिज करने की इच्छा रखते हैं, तो कई बार उन्हें घरवालों के ताने सुनने पड़ते हैं कि ऐसी शादी कभी सफल नहीं होती है.

Written By  Shivendra Singh|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 12:25 PM IST

Trending Photos

Relationship में आने से पहले रखें इन चीजों का ध्यान, ऐसे लोगों से जरूर बनाए दूरी

Relationship Tips: प्रेमी जोड़े जब लव मैरिज करने की इच्छा रखते हैं, तो कई बार उन्हें घरवालों के ताने सुनने पड़ते हैं कि ऐसी शादी कभी सफल नहीं होती है. यह एक सामान्य समस्या है जो कई लोगों के साथ होती है, जहां वे प्यार के बाद जल्दी शादी कर लेते हैं और बाद में पछताते हैं. इसका कारण यह हो सकता है कि उन्होंने अपने पार्टनर को सही ढंग से समझने में गलती की हो. जो लोग अपने पार्टनर का चयन करते समय कुछ बातों का ध्यान रखते हैं, वे भविष्य में परेशान नहीं होते हैं. आपको भी इन बातों पर ध्यान देना चाहिए.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
Monalisa
'लगावे जब तू लिपस्टिक' गाने पर मोनालिसा ने जब हिलाई कमरिया, लट्टू हो गया ये एक्टर
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
Karishma Tanna
Scoop Trailer: अपराधी या पीड़ित...क्या है जागृति बनीं करिश्मा तन्ना?
Cannes
Cannes रेड कार्पेट वॉक के बाद सेलेब्स सबकी नजरों से छिपकर करते हैं यह काम
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Salman Khan
सलमान के घर शाहरुख-आमिर ने की पार्टी, आमिर को समझाया तो खूब की मस्ती भी!
Gauri Pradhan
बदल गईं 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी' की नंदिनी, फोटोज देखकर कहेंगे- क्या ये वही है?
Kennedy
Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए बजती रहीं तालियां
Moonstone Benefits
मानसिक तनाव हो रहा है हावी? इस रत्न को पहनते ही मिलेगी राहत; बढे़गा आत्मविश्वास
Lava Agni2
Lava Agni 2 सेल पर आते ही हुआ आउट ऑफ स्टॉक, हाथों-हाथ खरीद रहे ग्राहक