Love Bombing: आखिर क्या है 'लव बॉम्बिंग'? कहीं आप 'लव बॉम्बिंग' के शिकार तो नहीं, जानिएं संकेत
Relationship tips: लव बॉम्बिंग एक ऐसा रिश्ता है जिसमें इंसान कई तरीकों से अपने पार्टनर को कंट्रोल करने का प्रयास करता है. ऐसे इंसान अपने साथी को इमोशनल ब्लैकमेल करके अपनी तरफ खींचता है, तो चलिए जानते हैं क्या हैं लव बॉम्बिंग के संकेत.

 

What Is Love Bombing: प्यार दुनिया का एक बेहतरीन एहसास है. जब अचानक से कोई आपके सबसे करीब आ जाता है और आपको खुद से पहले अपने प्यार का ख्याल आता है तो ये प्यार का एक संकेत है. लेकिन जब कोई आपकी जरूरत से ज्यादा परवाह करने लगता है या जरूरत से ज्यादा आप पर प्यार लुटाने लगता है तो ये चीजें खतरे की घंटी हो सकती हैं. इसी खतरे की घंटी को लव बॉम्बिंग के नाम से जाना जाता है. लव बॉम्बिंग एक ऐसा रिश्ता है जिसमें इंसान कई तरीकों से अपने पार्टनर को कंट्रोल करने का प्रयास करता है. ऐसे इंसान अपने साथी को इमोशनल ब्लैकमेल करके अपनी तरफ खींचता है. ऐसे रिश्तों की शुरूआत रोमांटिक रिश्ते से होती है वहीं एब्यूजिव और दर्दनाक तरीके से इसका अंत होता है. ऐसे में आज हम आपके लिए कुछ ऐसे संकेत लेकर आए हैं जिनको पहचान कर आप पता लगा सकते हैं कि कहीं आप लव बॉम्बिंग के शिकार तो नहीं, तो चलिए जानते हैं क्या हैं (What Is Love Bombing) लव बॉम्बिंग के संकेत......

