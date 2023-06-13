Haldi Ceremony: शादी से पहले क्यों होती है हल्दी की रस्म? इस लेख में जानें वैज्ञानिक और धार्मिक कारण
Haldi Ceremony: शादी से पहले क्यों होती है हल्दी की रस्म? इस लेख में जानें वैज्ञानिक और धार्मिक कारण

Reason Of Haldi Ceremony: दुनिया में कोई भी शादी हो, उससे पहले कुछ खास रस्में होती हैं, जैसे हल्दी की रस्म, मेहंदी की रस्म आदि. लेकिन क्या आपने कभी सोचा है कि ये रस्में इतनी जरूरी क्यों होती हैं, क्यों लड़का और लड़की को शादी से पहले हल्दी लगती है. आज हम यहां सबकुछ जानेंगे...

 

Written By  Nairitya Srivastava|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 01:39 PM IST

Haldi Ceremony: शादी से पहले क्यों होती है हल्दी की रस्म? इस लेख में जानें वैज्ञानिक और धार्मिक कारण

Why Haldi Applied To Bride And Groom: शादियां चाहे आज के समय की हों, या फिर पुराने समय की, कुछ रीति-रिवाज ऐसे हैं, जो शुरू से चले आ रहे हैं. आपने हर शादी से पहले देखा होगा कि पवित्र बंधन में बंधने से पहले दूल्हा और दुल्हन को हल्दी जरूर लगाई जाती है. इसे हल्दी सेरेमनी यानी हल्दी की रस्म कहा जाता है. इस रस्म को बहुत ही धूमधाम से मनाया जाता है. इसमें दूल्हे के घर में उसके परिवार के लोग और दूल्हन के घर में उसके परिवार के लोग हल्दी लगाते हैं. दूल्हा-दुल्हन को हल्दी लगाने के बाद परिजन आपस में भी एक-दूसरे को हल्दी लगाते हैं और एंजॉय करते हैं. 

