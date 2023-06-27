Relationship Tips: शादी के बाद भी दूसरी औरतें क्यों होती हैं पुरुषों का आकर्षण? ये है सच
Relationship Tips: शादी के बाद भी दूसरी औरतें क्यों होती हैं पुरुषों का आकर्षण? ये है सच

Reason Why Marriage Men Like Other Women: शादी के बाद अधिकतर पुरुष अपनी पत्नी से ज्यादा दूसरी औरतों को पसंद करते हैं. आज हम इस आर्टिकल में इसके पीछे की वजह जानेंगे कि आखिरकार ऐसा क्यों होता है...

 

Written By  Nairitya Srivastava|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 06:44 AM IST

Relationship Tips: शादी के बाद भी दूसरी औरतें क्यों होती हैं पुरुषों का आकर्षण? ये है सच

After Marriage Men Attraction: क्या आपने कभी ये सोचा है कि शादीशुदा मर्द अपनी पत्नी से ज्यादा दूसरे की पत्नियों पर क्यों ध्यान देते आज हैं? आज हम इसी विषय पर आपको बताएंगे कि ऐसा क्यों होता है. दरअसल, एक रिसर्च से सामने आया कि शादी के रिश्ते में बंधने के बाद इंसान पूरी तरह से एक ही व्यक्ति के साथ कमिटेड हो जाता है. ऐसे में मर्दों का मन इधर-उधर ज्यादा भागता है, क्योंकि वो इस रिश्ते में बंदा हुआ महसूस करते हैं. इसलिए पुरुष दूसरों की पत्नियों की अधिक तारीफ करते हैं. हालांकि, किसी को देखना उसे पसंद करना कोई गलत नहीं है. लेकिन ऐसे पतियों की पत्नियां दिक्कतों का सामना करती हैं. चलिए  जानते हैं, इसकी खास वजह....

