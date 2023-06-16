Ashadha Amavasya 2023: आषाढ़ अमावस्‍या कब है? जानें सही तारीख और स्‍नान-दान का शुभ मुहूर्त
Ashadha Amavasya 2023: आषाढ़ अमावस्‍या कब है? जानें सही तारीख और स्‍नान-दान का शुभ मुहूर्त

Ashadha Amavasya 2023 Date: हिंदू धर्म में सभी अमावस्‍या तिथि को विशेष महत्‍व दिया गया है. आषाढ़ महीने की अमावस्‍या तिथि को लेकर असमंजस की स्थिति है. जान लें सही तारीख और समय. 

Ashadha Amavasya 2023: आषाढ़ अमावस्‍या कब है? जानें सही तारीख और स्‍नान-दान का शुभ मुहूर्त

Ashadha Amavasya 2023 kab hai: हिंदू धर्म में सभी अमावस्या और पूर्णिमा तिथि को बहुत महत्‍व दिया गया है. इन खास मौकों पर पवित्र नदियों में स्‍नान किया जाता है. ब्राह्मणों और जरूरतमंदों को दान दिया जाता है. अमावस्‍या का दिन पितरों का श्राद्ध-तर्पण करने के लिए विशेष होता है. ऐसा करने से पूर्वज प्रसन्‍न होकर आशीर्वाद देते हैं. इससे जीवन में सुख-समृद्धि आती है, वंश आगे बढ़ता है. इस समय आषाढ़ का महीना चल रहा है. आषाढ़ माह की अमावस्‍या तिथि कब पड़ रही है और स्‍नान-दान के लिए शुभ मुहूर्त क्‍या है, आइए जानते हैं. 

