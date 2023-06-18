Gupt Navratri 2023: कल से शुरू हो रहीं आषाढ़ गुप्‍त नवरात्रि, जान लें घटस्‍थापना का शुभ मुहूर्त
Gupt Navratri 2023: कल से शुरू हो रहीं आषाढ़ गुप्‍त नवरात्रि, जान लें घटस्‍थापना का शुभ मुहूर्त

Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2023: गुप्त नवरात्रि के 9 दिन तप, साधना करने वालों के लिए बहुत महत्‍वपूर्ण होते हैं. कल 19 जून 2023, सोमवार से आषाढ़ की गुप्त नवरात्रि शुरू हो रही हैं.

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 09:36 AM IST

Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2023 Date: हिंदू धर्म में साल में 4 बार नवरात्रि का पर्व मनाया जाता है. इसमें 2 प्रत्‍यक्ष नवरात्रि होती हैं और 2 गुप्‍त नवरात्रि होती हैं. गुप्‍त नवरात्रि माघ और आषाढ़ मास में मनाई जाती हैं. ये दोनों गुप्त नवरात्रि होती हैं. गुप्त नवरात्रि में मां दुर्गा की गुप्त तरीके से पूजा-साधना की जाती है. गुप्‍त नवरात्रि में तंत्र उपासना भी की जाती है. इसलिए तांत्रिक और अघोरियों के लिए गुप्त नवरात्रि बहुत महत्वपूर्ण मानी जाती है. गुप्‍त नवरात्रि में 10 महाविद्याएं दुर्लभ सिद्धियां प्रदान करती हैं. 

