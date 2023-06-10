Chanakya Niti: कामुकता समेत इन 4 चीजों में पुरुषों पर भारी पड़ती हैं महिलाएं
Chanakya Niti Hindi: आचार्य चाणक्य ने अपनी नीतियों में स्त्री, पुरुष, करियर, मित्रता, धन-संपत्ति से जुड़ी बातों का जिक्र किया है. लेकिन एक श्लोक के जरिए आचार्य चाणक्य ने बताया है कि कौन से ऐसे 4 गुण होते हैं, जिनमें पुरुष महिलाओं के आगे कहीं नहीं ठहरते.

Jun 10, 2023

Chankaya about Sensuality: आचार्य चाणक्य का नाम भारत के साथ-साथ दुनिया के सबसे बड़े अर्थशास्त्रियों, कूटनीतिज्ञ और राजनीतिज्ञों में शुमार किया जाता है. उनकी नीतियां आज भी बेहद पॉपुलर हैं और समाज के लोगों को राह दिखा रही हैं. चाणक्य नीति में आचार्य कौटिल्य की नीतियों के बारे में लिखा गया है. ये आज भी उतनी ही प्रासंगिक हैं, जितनी तब थीं, जब इनको लिखा गया था. इनसे इंसान को सही दिशा मिलती है. 

