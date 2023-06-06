इस तारीख को है देवशयनी एकादशी, देवों के सोते ही 5 महीनों के लिए रुक जाएंगे ये काम!
इस तारीख को है देवशयनी एकादशी, देवों के सोते ही 5 महीनों के लिए रुक जाएंगे ये काम!

Devshayani Ekadashi 2023 Date: ज्येष्ठ माह के शुक्ल पक्ष की एकादशी से भगवान विष्‍णु योगनिद्रा में चले जाते हैं. इसलिए इसे देवशयनी एकादशी कहते हैं. इसके साथ ही कई तरह के शुभ कामों पर रोक लग जाती है. 

इस तारीख को है देवशयनी एकादशी, देवों के सोते ही 5 महीनों के लिए रुक जाएंगे ये काम!

Devshayani Ekadashi 2023 ekadashi: हिंदू पंचांग के अनुसार आषाढ़ माह की शुरुआत 5 जून से हो चुकी है. सनातन धर्म में आषाढ़ माह का विशेष महत्व है क्‍योंकि इसी महीने से भगवान श्रीहरि योगनिद्रा में चले जाते हैं और चातुर्मास शुरू हो जाता है. चातुर्मास के दौरान शुभ कामों की मनाही होती है. देव सोने के बाद कोई भी शुभ काम नहीं किया जाता है. वहीं देवशयनी एकादशी के दिन भगवान विष्‍णु और माता लक्ष्‍मी की पूजा करना बहुत लाभ देता है. इस दिन दान-पुण्‍य जरूर करें. 

