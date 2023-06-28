Devshayani Ekadashi 2023: जानें देवशयनी एकादशी से विष्णु भगवान कहां करते हैं आराम
Devshayani Ekadashi 2023: जानें देवशयनी एकादशी से विष्णु भगवान कहां करते हैं आराम

Devshayani Ekadashi 2023 Date: विद्वानों के अनुसार चातुर्मास की इस अवधि में श्री विष्णु का ध्यान कर व्रत, उपवास पूजा-अर्चना आदि करना चाहिए. प्रतिदिन प्रातः काल स्नान करके जो भगवान विष्णु के समक्ष खड़ा होकर 'पुरुषसूक्त' का जप करता है, उसकी बुद्धि बढ़ती है.

Jun 28, 2023

Devshayani Ekadashi Vrat: देवशयनी एकादशी से श्री हरि विष्णु जी के चातुर्मास विश्राम पर जाने की बात तो सभी जानते हैं, किंतु क्या आप जानते हैं कि भगवान इस बीच कहां पर शयन करते हैं. इस वर्ष अधिकमास होने के कारण भगवान चार नहीं, बल्कि पांच माह विश्राम करेंगे. विष्णु जी का यह शयन 29 जुलाई से शुरू होगा और 23 नवंबर को पूरा होगा. भगवान के शयन की बहुत ही रोचक कथा है.

