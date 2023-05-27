Ganga Dussehra Upay: गंगा दशहरा के दिन करें पीली सरसों के टोटके दूर करेंगे हर परेशानी, सुख-चैन से कटेगा जीवन
topStories1hindi1713210
Hindi Newsधर्म

Ganga Dussehra Upay: गंगा दशहरा के दिन करें पीली सरसों के टोटके दूर करेंगे हर परेशानी, सुख-चैन से कटेगा जीवन

Ganga Dussehra Sarso Upay: ज्येष्ठ महीने की दशमी तिथि को गंगा दशहरा का त्योहार मनाया जाएगा. इस दिन पूरी विधि-विधान के साथ गंगा माता की पूजा की जाती है. शास्त्रों में इस दिन का विशेष महत्व है. कहते हैं कि इस दिन किए कुछ उपाय काफी असरदार होते हैं.

 

Written By  shilpa jain|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 10:28 AM IST

Trending Photos

Ganga Dussehra Upay: गंगा दशहरा के दिन करें पीली सरसों के टोटके दूर करेंगे हर परेशानी, सुख-चैन से कटेगा जीवन

Peeli Sarso Ke Upay: हिंदू धर्म में गंगाजल को बहुत पवित्र माना गया है. गंगा दशहरा का त्योहार मां गंगा को समर्पित है. ऐसी मान्यता है कि आज के दिन मां गंगा भगवान शिव की जटाओं से निकलती हुई धरती पर अवतरित हुई थीं. गंगा दशहरा का त्योहार ज्येष्ठ महीने की दशमी तिथि को मनाया जाता है. इस दिन पवित्र गंगा नदी में स्नान का विशेष महत्व है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद अब इस फिल्म पर बंगाल पुलिस की टेढ़ी नजर, मेकर्स को जारी किया नोटिस
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
Kennedy
Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए बजती रहीं तालियां
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, एंट्री पक्की!
Jyeshtha Purnima 2023
ज्येष्ठ पूर्णिमा पर खाली झोलियां भर देंगी मां लक्ष्मी, रुपयों-पैसों से भरेगा भंडार
Monalisa
'लगावे जब तू लिपस्टिक' गाने पर मोनालिसा ने जब हिलाई कमरिया, लट्टू हो गया ये एक्टर
Karishma Tanna
Scoop Trailer: अपराधी या पीड़ित...क्या है जागृति बनीं करिश्मा तन्ना?
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!