Hanuman Puja: इन 10 बाधाओं से व्यक्ति की रक्षा करते हैं हनुमान जी, कभी नहीं छोड़ते भक्तों का हाथ

Hanuman Chalisa Benefits: हनुमान जी के बारे में कहा जाता है कि वे आज भी जीवित है. उनकी पूजा अर्तना से भक्तों के हर संकट दूर हो जाते हैं. इसके साथ ही हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ करने से 10 तरह के कष्टों से छुटकारा मिल सकता है.   

 

Written By  shilpa jain|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 05:44 PM IST

Hanuman Puja Tips: भगवान राम के भक्त हनुमान जी के बारे में कहा जाता है कि वह आज भी जीवित हैं. जो भक्त उनकी पूरी श्रद्धा से पूजा अर्चना करता है वे उनके सभी कष्टों को हर लेते हैं. इसलिए उन्हें संकट मोचन भी कहा जाता है. हनुमान जी भगवान शिव के 11वें रूद्र अवतार है. कहते हैं कि जो भगवान राम का भक्त होता है उन्हें हनुमान जी कभी कष्ट नहीं होने देते. इसलिए राम भगवान की भक्ति से हनुमान जी का आशीर्वाद भी प्राप्त हो जाता है. हनुमान जी की पूजा से भक्तों के दुख और संकट दूर हो जाते हैं. इसके साथ ही हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ करने से 10 तरह के कष्टों से छुटकारा मिल सकता है.   

