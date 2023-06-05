Ashadh Tuesday Upay: आषाढ़ मंगलवार को ये काम करने से हर संकट होता है दूर, बजरंगबली देते हैं साक्षात दर्शन
Ashadh Tuesday Upay: आषाढ़ मंगलवार को ये काम करने से हर संकट होता है दूर, बजरंगबली देते हैं साक्षात दर्शन

Mangalwar Remedies: मंगलवार का दिन हनुमान जी को समर्पित है. आज से आषाढ़ माह की शुरुआत हो चुकी है और 3 जुलाई तक आषाढ़ का महीना ही रहने वाला है. ऐसे में जानते हैं इस माह मे हनुमान जी की पूजा का क्या विशेष महत्व है.

 

Ashadh Month Mangalwar Upay: ज्योतिष शास्त्र में हर माह का अपना अलग महत्व है. कहते हैं कि हर माह किसी न किसी देवी-देवता को समर्पित होता है. ज्येष्ठ माह के बाद आषाढ़ माह की शुरुआत होती है और 5 जून यानी की आज से शुरुआत हो रही है और 3 जुलाई तक आषाढ़ का महीना रहने वाला है. ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार आषाढ़ माह में हनुमान जी की पूजा का खास महत्व होता है.

