Kalashtami 2023: आज काल भैरव पूरी करेंगे हर कामना, कालाष्टमी व्रत के दौरान करें ये काम
topStories1hindi1731947
Hindi Newsधर्म

Kalashtami 2023: आज काल भैरव पूरी करेंगे हर कामना, कालाष्टमी व्रत के दौरान करें ये काम

Kalashtami Puja Muhurat 2023: ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार हर माह के कृष्ण पक्ष की अष्टमी तिथि को कालाष्टमी का व्रत रखा जाता है. इस बार कालाष्टमी का व्रत 10 जून यानी आज रखा जाएगा.  आज के दिन विधिपूर्वक पूजा आदि करने से काल भैरव प्रसन्न होते हैं और भक्तों पर कृपा बरसाते हैं.

 

Written By  shilpa jain|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 10:13 AM IST

Trending Photos

Kalashtami 2023: आज काल भैरव पूरी करेंगे हर कामना, कालाष्टमी व्रत के दौरान करें ये काम

Kalashtami Vrat 2023: ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार हर माह के कृष्ण पक्ष की अष्टमी तिथि के दिन काल भैरव को समर्पित कालाष्टमी का व्रत रखा जाता है. आषाढ़ माह के कृष्ण पक्ष की अष्टमी तिथि आज 10 जून के दिन पड़ रही है. मान्यता है कि आज के दिन विधिपूर्वक पूजा करने और पूरी श्रद्धा के साथ व्रत रखने से काल भैरव प्रसन्न होते हैं और भक्तों पर अपार कृपा बरसाते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट
Kiara Advani
सासू मां और मम्मी को साथ लेकर Satyaprem Ki Katha को प्रमोट करने निकलीं Kiara Advani
adipurush
Adipurush के एक सीन पर फिर खटका लोगों का दिमाग, पकड़ ली मेकर्स की गलती!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी