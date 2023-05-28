साल के आखिरी बड़ा मंगल पर गंगा दशहरा का संयोग, ये गलतियां कर देंगी बर्बाद
साल के आखिरी बड़ा मंगल पर गंगा दशहरा का संयोग, ये गलतियां कर देंगी बर्बाद

Bada Mangal 2023: ज्येष्ठ माह के आखिरी बड़ा मंगल पर गंगा दशहरा का संयोग बन रहा है, जिससे ये बड़ा मंगल और भी महत्‍वपूर्ण है. इस दिन कोई ऐसी गलती ना करें, जो आपके जीवन पर भारी ना पड़े. 

साल के आखिरी बड़ा मंगल पर गंगा दशहरा का संयोग, ये गलतियां कर देंगी बर्बाद

Bada Mangal 2023 kab hai: ज्येष्ठ मास के सभी मंगलवार को बड़ा मंगल कहते हैं क्‍योंकि ज्‍येष्‍ठ के मंगलवार को ही हनुमान जी ने बूढ़े वानर का रूप रखकर भीम को हराकर अहंकार तोड़ा था. इसलिए बड़ा मंगल पर हनुमान जी के वरिष्‍ठ रूप की पूजा की जाती है और इसे बुढ़वा मंगल भी कहते हैं. ज्‍येष्‍ठ मास खत्‍म होने को है और इसके आखिरी बड़ा मंगल पर गंगा दशहरा का संयोग बन रहा है. आखिरी बड़ा मंगल और गंगा दशहरा 30 मई 2023 को पड़ रहा है. इसे बहुत अच्‍छा योग कहा जा रहा है. 

