Laung Ke Totke: बहुत काम के हैं लौंग के टोटके, कंगाली से लेकर नजरदोष तक सब समस्याएं होंगी दूर
topStories1hindi1732742
Hindi Newsधर्म

Laung Ke Totke: बहुत काम के हैं लौंग के टोटके, कंगाली से लेकर नजरदोष तक सब समस्याएं होंगी दूर

Clove Remedies in Hindi : लौंग में सकारात्मक ऊर्जा होती है. ज्योतिष शास्त्र में भी लौंग के कई सारे उपाय बताए गए हैं, जिन्हें करने से छोटी-बड़ी सभी समस्याओं का समाधान होता है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 08:57 PM IST

Trending Photos

Laung Ke Totke: बहुत काम के हैं लौंग के टोटके, कंगाली से लेकर नजरदोष तक सब समस्याएं होंगी दूर

Najardosh ke liye Laung ke Upay: पूजा-पाठ, पितृ तर्पण आदि कामों में लौंग का इस्तेमाल किया जाता है. मान्यता है कि लौंग में सकारात्मक ऊर्जा होती है. ज्योतिष शास्त्र में भी लौंग के कई सारे उपाय बताए गए हैं, जिन्हें करने से छोटी-बड़ी सभी समस्याओं का समाधान होता है. कहा जाता है कि लौंग के टोटके करने से धन से जुड़ी समस्या, शारीरिक और मानसिक तनाव के साथ ही साथ नजर दोष से भी छुटकारा मिलता है. तो चलिए जानते हैं ज्योतिष शास्त्र के इन उपायों के बारे में. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट
Kiara Advani
सासू मां और मम्मी को साथ लेकर Satyaprem Ki Katha को प्रमोट करने निकलीं Kiara Advani
adipurush
Adipurush के एक सीन पर फिर खटका लोगों का दिमाग, पकड़ ली मेकर्स की गलती!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी