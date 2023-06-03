Vastu Tips for Plants: घर में भूलकर भी न लगाएं ये पौधे, रुक जाएगी तरक्की; छा जाएगी कंगाली
Vastu Tips for Plants: घर में भूलकर भी न लगाएं ये पौधे, रुक जाएगी तरक्की; छा जाएगी कंगाली

Vastu Dosh Upay: कुछ पौधों को घर में लाने की भी सख्त मनाही है. वास्तु शास्त्र के अनुसार, इनको घर लाने से घर की बरकत चली जाती है, साथ ही मां लक्ष्मी आपसे नाराज होती हैं. 

Vastu Tips for Plants: घर में भूलकर भी न लगाएं ये पौधे, रुक जाएगी तरक्की; छा जाएगी कंगाली

Unlucky Plants for Home : हिंदू धर्म में कुछ पेड़-पौधों को काफी पूज्यनीय माना जाता है. मान्यता है घर में इन पौधों को लगाने से घर में सुख-समृद्धि और मां लक्ष्मी की विशेष कृपा प्राप्त होती है. लेकिन कुछ पौधों को घर में लाने की भी सख्त मनाही है. वास्तु शास्त्र के अनुसार, इनको घर लाने से घर की बरकत चली जाती है, साथ ही मां लक्ष्मी आपसे नाराज होती हैं. आइए जानते हैं कि वास्तु शास्त्र में किन पेड़-पौधों के अशुभ माना गया है जिन्हें घर में लगाने से हर किसी को बचना चाहिए.

