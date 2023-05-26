इस तारीख को है निर्जला एकादशी, इन गलतियों से बचें वरना जीवन भर झेलेंगे दुख!
Nirjala Ekadashi 2023 Vrat Katha: निर्जला एकादशी या भीमसेन एकादशी का व्रत बेहद पवित्र माना गया है. निर्जला एकादशी व्रत करने से स्‍वास्‍थ्‍य और लंबी उम्र मिलती है, वहीं मरने के बाद मोक्ष मिलता है. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 08:14 AM IST

Nirjala Ekadashi 2023 date in hindi: साल में 24 एकादशी आती हैं और ये सभी भगवान विष्‍णु को समर्पित हैं. इनमें से कुछ एकादशी को बहुत महत्‍वपूर्ण माना गया है. जैसे ज्‍येष्‍ठ मास के शुक्‍ल पक्ष की एकादशी, इसे निर्जला एकादशी या भीमसेन एकादशी कहते हैं. निर्जला एकादशी व्रत में पूरे दिन पानी की एक बूंद भी ग्रहण नहीं की जाती है और द्वादशी को ही व्रत का पारण किया जाता है. यह कठिन व्रत रखने और भगवान विष्‍णु की पूजा-आराधना करने से व्‍यक्ति दीर्घायु होता है, साथ ही उसे मोक्ष मिलता है. 

