Hindi News

Peepal ke Upay: घर में हो कलह या नहीं मिल रही है व्यापार में सफलता, तुरंत कर लें पीपल का ये उपाय

Pipal Puja Niyam:  पीपल के पेड़ को देवों का देव भी माना गया है. पीपल के पेड़ की पूजा करना बहुत शुभ माना जाता है. पीपल के पेड़ की पूजा करने से हर समस्याओं से मुक्ति मिल जाती है.

Jun 04, 2023, 04:22 PM IST

Pipal Ke Totke in Hindi : हिंदू धर्म में पीपल के पेड़ का बहुत महत्व माना गया है. शास्त्रों में बताया गया है कि पीपल के पेड़ में त्रिदेव- ब्रह्मा, विष्णु और महेश निवास करते हैं. जड़ में ब्रम्हा, तने में विष्णु और ऊपर के भाग में भगवान शंकर का वास होता है. इसलिए पीपल के पेड़ को देवों का देव भी माना गया है. पीपल के पेड़ की पूजा करना बहुत शुभ माना जाता है. पीपल के पेड़ की पूजा करने से हर समस्याओं से मुक्ति मिल जाती है. आज हम बात करने जा रहे हैं पीपल के पेड़ के उपायों से होने वाले फायदे के बारे में, जिससे आपका भाग्य चमक उठेगा.

