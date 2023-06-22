Puja Path: भगवान के सामने धूप-दीप करने से मिलती है सफलता, इस तरह करें आरती
topStories1hindi1749357
Hindi Newsधर्म

Puja Path: भगवान के सामने धूप-दीप करने से मिलती है सफलता, इस तरह करें आरती

Dhupbatti in Puja: जो व्यक्ति किसी उद्देश्य को समक्ष रखकर नित्य दीप अर्चन करता है, उसे सफलता मिलने से कोई रोक नहीं सकता है अर्थात उसे हर हाल में सफलता मिलती है.

 

Written By  Shilpa Rana|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 05:39 PM IST

Trending Photos

Puja Path: भगवान के सामने धूप-दीप करने से मिलती है सफलता, इस तरह करें आरती

Importance of Aarti: आरती की हिंदू धर्म में बहुत महिमा बतायी गयी है. माना जाता है कि हम जो भी पूजन-अर्चन, धार्मिक पुस्तक का पाठ अथवा मंत्र जाप आदि करते हैं, उसके बाद आरती करना अति आवश्यक है, किंतु जो लोग आरती नहीं करते हैं या कर पाते हैं वह आरती और धूप समर्पण में शामिल हो जाएं तो भी वह अपनी कई पीढ़ियों का भला कर देते हैं. विष्णु धर्मोत्तर पुराण के अनुसार, जो व्यक्ति धूप आरती को देखता है, वह अपनी कई पीढ़ियों का उद्धार करता है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जबरदस्त विरोध ने लगा दी 'आदिपुरुष' की 'लंका', विवादित डॉयलाग बदलने को मजबूर हुए मेकर्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जारी हुआ 'रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी' का टीजर, 250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचने वाली है आदिपुरुष!
World Yoga Day
PM Narendra Modi US visit 2023: US पहुंचते ही PM मोदी ने एलन मस्क समेत कई दिग्गज अमेरिकियों से की मुलाकात, आज योग दिवस में लेंगे भाग
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 21 June 2023
Kerala
केरल हाई कोर्ट का दावा, लक्षद्वीप उसके अधिकार क्षेत्र में आता है
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor
RapidX की दो टनल बनकर तैयार, गाजियाबाद की एक टनल का काम 75 फीसदी पूरा
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS में पहुंचे थे कियारा-कार्तिक, तभी आई मोंजोलिका, फूटे हंसी के फव्वारे!
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: ना पोपटलाल की शादी, ना बबीता जी-अंजलि भाभी बनीं मां..क्यों नहीं बढ़ रहा शो?
Shahzada Dawood
टाइटैनिक देखने के लिए गई लापता पनडुब्‍बी में सवार थे PAK के सबसे अमीर शख्‍स के बेटे!
West Bengal
बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव: ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर 10 % सीटें रहीं निर्विरोध