Ramkatha: काकभुशुण्डि ने कौवे के रूप में ही बिताया था सारा जीवन, रामकथा में जानें पूरी कहानी
Ramkatha: काकभुशुण्डि ने कौवे के रूप में ही बिताया था सारा जीवन, रामकथा में जानें पूरी कहानी

Kakbhushundi Story: रामकथा में कौवे के पुनर्जन्म की कहानी के बारे में बताया गया है. रामचरितमानस के पात्रों में से एक पात्र काकभुशुण्डि भी शामिल है. आइए जानते हैं काकभुशुण्डि के बारे में कुछ महत्वपूर्ण बातें.

 

Ramayan: धार्मिक शास्त्रों में काकभुशुण्डि पात्र के बारे में बताया गया है. काकभुशुण्डि रामचरितमानस का एक पात्र है. तुलसीदास जी रामचरितमानस के उत्तरकाण्ड में बताया है कि काकभुशुण्डि रामभक्त थे. शास्त्रों में बताया गया है कि काकभुशुण्डि जी का प्रथम जन्म शुद्र के रूप में अयोध्या पुरी में हुआ था. सबसे पहले श्री राम की कथा भगवान शंकर ने मां पार्वती को कथा सुनाई थी. इस कथा को एक कौवे ने सुन लिया था.

