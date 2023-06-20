19 साल बाद सावन पर दुर्लभ संयोग, जानें सावन सोमवार की तारीखों समेत सारी डिटेल्‍स
Sawan Somwar 2023: सावन का महीना शिव भक्‍तों के लिए बेहद खास रहता है. इस बार तो यह और भी खास रहने वाला है क्‍योंकि इस साल सावन पर दुर्लभ संयोग बन रहा है. 

Sawan 2023 start date and end date: सावन का महीना महादेव को समर्पित है. शिव भक्‍त बेसब्री से इस महीने का इंतजार करते हैं. सावन महीना शुरू होने में कुछ ही समय बाकी है. इस साल सावन महीना विशेष रहने वाला है. 19 साल बाद सावन महीना 59 दिन का होगा. साथ ही सावन सोमवार भी 4 की जगह 8 होंगे. दरअसल अधिकमास के चलते सावन एक की बजाय दो महीनों का होगा. ऐसा संयोग 19 साल बाद बना है. इससे शिव भक्‍तों को भोलेनाथ की पूजा-आराधना करके उनकी कृपा पाने के लिए एक की बजाय दो महीने का समय मिलेगा. साथ ही सावन सोमवार के भी 8 व्रत होंगे. यानि लोग 8 सावन सोमवार व्रत करके दोगुनी कृपा पा सकेंगे. 

