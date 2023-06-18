इस तारीख से शुरू होगा सावन, पहले मंगला गौरी व्रत पर बन रहा शुभ संयोग!
Sawan 2023 start date: सावन महीना शुरू होने वाला है. इस महीने में सावन सोमवार के साथ-साथ मंगला गौरी व्रत रखने का भी बड़ा महत्‍व है. इस बार मंगला गौरी व्रत पर एक बेहद शुभ संयोग बन रहा है.

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 12:29 PM IST

Mangla Gauri Vrat 2023: हिंदू धर्म में सावन के महीने को बेहद पवित्र माना गया है. सावन महीने में भगवान भोलेनाथ की पूजा-अर्चना करना बहुत लाभ देता है. ऐसा करने से भगवान शिव बहुत प्रसन्‍न होते हैं. विशेष तौर पर सावन महीने के सोमवार तो महादेव की आराधना के लिए सबसे खास होते हैं. इसलिए सावन सोमवार का व्रत करते हैं, पूजा-अभिषेक करते हैं. सावन महीना और सोमवार दोनों ही भोलेनाथ को समर्पित हैं. इसी तरह सावन महीने के मंगलवार भी बेहद खास होते हैं. सावन के सभी मंगलवार को मंगला गौरी व्रत रखा जाता है. इस बार मंगला गौरी व्रत पर एक बेहद शुभ संयोग बन रहा है. इस साल सावन का महीना 4 जुलाई 2023, मंगलवार के दिन से शुरू हो रहा है. 

