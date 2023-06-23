शाम की पूजा में ना करें ये गलतियां, पुण्‍य की जगह मिलेगा पाप! होगा बड़ा नुकसान
शाम की पूजा में ना करें ये गलतियां, पुण्‍य की जगह मिलेगा पाप! होगा बड़ा नुकसान

Sham Ki Puja Aarti: रोजाना पूजा-पाठ करना बहुत लाभ देता है. इससे सकारात्‍मकता आती है, सुख-समृद्धि मिलती है. लेकिन पूजा-पाठ में गलती करना भारी भी पड़ सकती है. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 11:59 AM IST

शाम की पूजा में ना करें ये गलतियां, पुण्‍य की जगह मिलेगा पाप! होगा बड़ा नुकसान

Puja Path ke niyam: सनातन धर्म में सुबह और शाम की पूजा-आरती का बहुत महत्‍व है. ब्रह्म मुहूर्त से लेकर सूर्योदय तक का समय और सूर्यास्‍त के समय या उसके बाद भगवान की पूजा, आरती करना बहुत लाभ देता है. नियमित पूजा-पाठ करना मन को शांति, सकारात्‍मक सोच देता है. साथ ही देवी-देवताओं की कृपा से खूब सुख-समृद्धि, धन-दौलत, मान-सम्‍मान और कामों में सफलता मिलती है. जिस घर में रोजाना सुबह-शाम पूजा-पाठ, आरती होती है, वहां हमेशा सुख-समृद्धि रहती है. धर्म-शास्‍त्रों में सुबह-शाम की पूजा को लेकर कुछ नियम बताए गए हैं, जिनका पालन जरूर करना चाहिए. 

