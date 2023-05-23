Shukra Gochar 2023: 7 दिन बाद इन राशियों के शुरू होंगे अच्छे दिन, सोने की तरह चमकेगा भाग्य
topStories1hindi1708256
Hindi Newsधर्म

Shukra Gochar 2023: 7 दिन बाद इन राशियों के शुरू होंगे अच्छे दिन, सोने की तरह चमकेगा भाग्य

Venus Trasnsit in Cancer 2023 :   प्रेम, संबंध, आनंद और सौंदर्य का कारक कहे जाने वाले शुक्र ग्रह 30 मई को अपने मित्र बुध की राशि यानी मिथुन से निकलकर चंद्रमा की कर्क राशि में प्रवेश करने जा रहे हैं. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 07:31 PM IST

Trending Photos

Shukra Gochar 2023: 7 दिन बाद इन राशियों के शुरू होंगे अच्छे दिन, सोने की तरह चमकेगा भाग्य

Shukra Rashi Parivartan 2023 : वैदिक ज्योतिष के अनुसार, सभी ग्रह एक निश्चित समय के लिए राशि परिवर्तन करते हैं. जिसका शुभ-अशुभ प्रभाव सभी राशि के जातकों पर दिखाई देता है.  प्रेम, संबंध, आनंद और सौंदर्य का कारक कहे जाने वाले शुक्र ग्रह 30 मई को अपने मित्र बुध की राशि यानी मिथुन से निकलकर चंद्रमा की कर्क राशि में प्रवेश करने जा रहे हैं. शास्त्रों में बताया गया है कि अगर कुंडली में शुक्र की स्थिति शुभ हो तो वे आपके जीवन में अच्छे परिणाम देती है. वहीं अगर शुक्र खराब स्थिति में हो तो जातक को अपने जीवन में तमाम उतार-चढ़ाव का सामना करना पड़ता है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Aishwarya Rai
Salman-Aishwarya या फिर Salman-katrina, दर्शकों में सलमान किसके साथ रहे सुपरहिट?
rajasthan board result 2023
RBSE 10th 12th Arts Result 2023 Live: राजस्थान बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं आर्ट्स का रिजल्ट, ये रहे चेक करने के डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: RRR के इस एक्टर का 58 साल में हुआ निधन, सपना चौधरी ने कहां पहना सफेद फ्रॉक; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
Mandakini
क्या सही में मंदाकिनी के पिता ने मार दी थी गोली? सालों बाद एक्ट्रेस ने तोड़ी चुप्पी
Assam
CM सरमा बोले- 2023 के अंत तक असम से हट जाएगा AFSPA’, जानें क्या है यह कानून?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
horoscope today
आज बड़े मंगलवार पर नौकरीपेशा लोगों के लिए बन रहे शुभ योग, मिल सकता है इंक्रीमेंट
Amitabh Bachchan
Laawaris: फिल्म से निकाल दी गई थीं परवीन बाबी, रिप्लेस होते-होते बची थीं राखी!
cold coffee
Summers में कोल्ड कॉफी पीकर पहुंचा रहे हैं गले को ठंडक? सेहत को हो सकता है नुकसान
sapna choudhary
कुश्ती दंगल में डांस कर रहीं सपना चौधरी के स्टेज पर ही हो गया घमासान, हुआ हंगामा
West Bengal
‘बंगाल में यूक्रेन से भी बदतर स्थिति’-BJP नेता शुभेंदु अधिकारी का ममता सरकार पर हमला