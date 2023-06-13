Signs of Death: अगर दिखने लगे ये 5 संकेत तो 6 महीने में हो जाती है मौत! शिव पुराण में है वर्णन
Signs of Death: अगर दिखने लगे ये 5 संकेत तो 6 महीने में हो जाती है मौत! शिव पुराण में है वर्णन

Signs of Death in Shiv Purana: ​दुनिया में किसकी मृत्यु कब और कैसे होगी, इसके बारे में किसी को नहीं पता. हालांकि शिव पुराण में इसके 5 संकेत बताए गए हैं. कहते हैं कि अगर किसी को ये संकेत दिखने लग जाएं तो 6 महीने में उसकी मौत हो जाती है.  

Signs Appear Before Death in Shiv Purana: दुनिया में जिस प्राणी ने भी जन्म लिया है, उसकी मृत्य भी निश्चित है. इस शास्वत सत्य को कोई टाल नहीं सकता लेकिन मृत्यु कब और कैसे आएगी, इसके बारे में कोई बता नहीं सकता. मृत्यु से जुड़े इस गूढ़ रहस्य को शिव पुराण के माध्यम से जाना सकता है. इस पुराण में भगवान शिव ने एक बार मां पार्वती को उन संकेतों के बारे में बताया था, जो मृत्यु से पहले दिखने लगते हैं. इन संकेतों के जरिए मनुष्य को पहले ही आभास हो जाता है कि अब उसकी मृत्यु नजदीक है. ऐसे में उसे भगवान का स्मरण शुरू कर देना चाहिए ताकि अंतिम समय कष्टप्रद न हो. आइए आपको उन 5 संकेतों के बारे में बताते हैं, जो मनुष्य को मृत्यु से पहले दिखाई देने लगते हैं. 

