Somwar Upay: शिवलिंग पर अर्पित करें बस एक ये चीज, मिलेगा पैसा ही पैसा; करियर में मिलेगी सफलता
Somwar Upay: शिवलिंग पर अर्पित करें बस एक ये चीज, मिलेगा पैसा ही पैसा; करियर में मिलेगी सफलता

Monday Remedies in Hindi: आर्थिक तंगी से परेशान है तो सोमवार के दिन पूरे विधिविधान से पूजा करने से और भगवान शिव को काली उदड़ अर्पित करने से आपकी सभी मनोकामनाएं पूर्ण होती है.

 

Jun 11, 2023, 09:07 PM IST

Shivling Puja Niyam in Hindi: हिंदू धर्म में सोमवार का दिन देवों के देव महादेव को समर्पित है.  शास्त्रों में बताया गया है कि भगवान शिव को प्रसन्न करना बहुत आसान है.कहा जाता है अगर आप आर्थिक तंगी से परेशान है तो सोमवार के दिन पूरे विधिविधान से पूजा करने से और भगवान शिव को काली उदड़ अर्पित करने से आपकी सभी मनोकामनाएं पूर्ण होती है. 

