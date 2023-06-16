Shani Surya Yuti: सूर्य-शनि की युति बनाती है इंसान को विद्वान, हर प्रयास में मिलता है पूर्ण परिणाम
Shani Surya Yuti: सूर्य-शनि की युति बनाती है इंसान को विद्वान, हर प्रयास में मिलता है पूर्ण परिणाम

Surya Shani yuti: शनि सूर्य के प्रकाश रहित क्षेत्र में नियंत्रण रखते हैं. इसका तात्पर्य यह भी है कि व्यक्ति जो गुप्त रूप से कार्य करता है, जिन कार्यों को पर्दे में रहकर करना पड़ता है, उन पर शनि देव नजर रखते हैं और मौका आते ही उनका पर्दा हटा देते हैं.

Shani Surya Yuti: सूर्य-शनि की युति बनाती है इंसान को विद्वान, हर प्रयास में मिलता है पूर्ण परिणाम

Surya Shani Yuti 2023 in Hindi: शनि सूर्य देव के पुत्र हैं. हालांकि, दोनों के बीच में वैचारिक मतभेद के कारण कुछ लोग इसे शत्रुवत मानते हैं, किंतु ऐसा नहीं है. हां, मतभेदों के कारण उनमें विपरीतता का स्वभाव है. किसी की कुंडली में सूर्य और शनि की युति उस व्यक्ति को विद्वान और आत्मकेंद्रित बनाती है. ऐसे लोग सुखी, दृढ़ निश्चयी, गुणवान और अवगुणों से रहित तथा वृद्धजनों के सेवक होते हैं. 

