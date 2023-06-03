Vastu Dosh Upay: घर के मुख्य द्वार पर कर लें ये काम, दौड़ी चली आएंगी मां लक्ष्मी; बनी रहेगी बरकत
Vastu Dosh Upay: घर के मुख्य द्वार पर कर लें ये काम, दौड़ी चली आएंगी मां लक्ष्मी; बनी रहेगी बरकत

Vastu Tips for Money: मुख्य द्वार का सीधा संबंध मां लक्ष्मी से माना गया है. मान्यता है कि अगर आप मुख्य द्वार पर कुछ उपाय करते हैं तो मां लक्ष्मी की कृपा आप पर बनी रहेगी.

Jun 03, 2023

Vastu Dosh Upay: घर के मुख्य द्वार पर कर लें ये काम, दौड़ी चली आएंगी मां लक्ष्मी; बनी रहेगी बरकत

Maa Lakshmi Upay in Hindi: वास्तु शास्त्र (Vastu Shastra Upay) का हमारे जीवन में गहरा महत्व है. वास्तु के अनुसार, चीजों का रख-रखाव हमारे जीवन में सुख-समृद्धि लेकर आता है. वही मुख्य द्वार का सीधा संबंध मां लक्ष्मी (Maa Lakshmi) से माना गया है. मान्यता है कि अगर आप मुख्य द्वार पर कुछ उपाय करते हैं तो मां लक्ष्मी की कृपा आप पर बनी रहेगी और घर में कभी धन-धान्य की कमी नहीं होती है. तो चलिए जानते हैं इन उपायों के बारे में.

