South Direction Tips: इस दिशा में रखी ये चीजें बनाती हैं कंगाल, तिजोरी को नोटों से भरा रखने के लिए रखें ध्यान
South Direction Vastu: वास्तु शास्त्र में दिशाओं को बहुत महत्व दिया जाता है. दक्षिण दिशा यम और पितरों की दिशा कहलाती है. इस दिशा में कुछ चीजों को रखने की मनाही होती है. कहते हैं अगर इस बात का खयाल न रखा जाए तो पितृ नाराज हो जाते हैं और व्यक्ति को बहुत सी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ता है. 

 

What Not To Keep In South: वास्तु शास्त्र में दिशाओं का बहुत महत्व है. घर की हर चीज वास्तु के अनुसार बनाई गई हो या रखी गई हो तो घर में सुख-शांति, समृद्धि आती है. अगर वास्तु को अनदेखा कर दिया जाए तो घर की शांति भंग हो जाती है. आर्थिक स्थिति बिगड़े लगती है. घर में क्लेश होने लगते हैं. वास्तु शास्त्र में घर की दक्षिण दिशा से जुड़े कुछ नियम बताए गए हैं.

