Mangal Gochar 2023: 1 जुलाई से नई राशि में होंगे ग्रहों के सेनापति मंगल, इन राशि वालों को कराएंगे बंपर लाभ
topStories1hindi1752504
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

Mangal Gochar 2023: 1 जुलाई से नई राशि में होंगे ग्रहों के सेनापति मंगल, इन राशि वालों को कराएंगे बंपर लाभ

Mars Transit 2023: वैदिक ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार 1 जुलाई को मंगल सिंह राशि में प्रवेश करने जा रहे हैं. ऐसे में मंगल के गोचर करने से 3 राशि के जातकों को विशेष रूप से लाभ होने वाला है. जानें इन राशियों के बारे में. 

 

Written By  shilpa jain|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 05:51 AM IST

Trending Photos

Mangal Gochar 2023: 1 जुलाई से नई राशि में होंगे ग्रहों के सेनापति मंगल, इन राशि वालों को कराएंगे बंपर लाभ

Mangal Gochar In Leo 2023: ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार हर ग्रह अपने निश्चित समय पर गोचर करता है. जुलाई में भी कई बड़े ग्रह गोचर करने जा रहे हैं. 1 जुलाई को मंगल सिंह राशि में गोचर कर जाएंगे. मंगल के राशि परिवर्तन का प्रभाव वैसे तो सभी 12 राशियों के जा तकों के जीवन पर देखने को मिलेगा. लेकिन कुछ राशि के जातकों को इस दौरान विशेष लाभ होने वाला है. मंगल को रक्त, क्रोध, प्रॉपर्टी, पुलिस, सेना और साहस आदि का कारक माना गया है. जानें मंगल के सिंह राशि में प्रवेश करने से किन राशि के  जातकों को विशेष लाभ होगा. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' मूवी पर महाभारत शो के 'युधिष्ठिर' ने भी जताया विरोध, मनोज मुंतशिर पर कही ये बात
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Hotel Booking Rules
होटल में चेक इन चाहे जब करो लेकिन कमरा दोपहर 12 बजे ही क्यों खाली करना पड़ता है?
Patna Opposition Parties Meeting
विपक्षी दलों की बैठक पर स्मृति ईरानी ने कही ऐसी बात जो कांग्रेस को जाएगी 'चुभ'
Prabhas
इटली में खूबसूरत विला के मालिक हैं प्रभास, टूरिस्ट को देते हैं किराए पर
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: विवादों के बीच जेठालाल ने बांधे शो की तारीफों के पुल, बोले- कॉमेडी में नंबर 1
PM Modi US Visit
US कांग्रेस में दिखा PM मोदी का जलवा, ऑटोग्राफ-सेल्फी लेने के लिए दौड़ते दिखे सांसद