Yogini Ekadashi 2023: योगिनी एकादशी पर इन उपायों से करें श्री हरि को प्रसन्न, मिलेगी सुख-समृद्धि
Yogini Ekadashi Vrat Vidhi:  साल 2023 में  योगिनी एकादशी तिथि 14 जून को पड़ रही है. कहा जाता है कि योगिनी एकादशी व्रत करने वाले लोगों को मृत्यु के बाद भगवान विष्णु के चरणों में स्थान प्राप्त होती है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 07:10 PM IST

Importance of Yogini Ekadashi 2023: हिंदू पंचांग के अनुसार, हर साल आषाढ़ महीने में कृष्ण पक्ष की एकादशी की तिथि को योगिनी एकादशी का व्रत रखा जाता है. साल 2023 में यह तिथि 14 जून को पड़ रही है. योगिनी एकादशी पर जगत के पालनकर्ता श्री हरि की विशेष पूजा-अर्चना की जाती है. इस दिन भगवान विष्णु की पूजा करना फलदायी माना गया है.

