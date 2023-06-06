क्‍या है योगिनी एकादशी व्रत रखने की सही तारीख? शुभ मुहूर्त और पारण समय भी जान लें
क्‍या है योगिनी एकादशी व्रत रखने की सही तारीख? शुभ मुहूर्त और पारण समय भी जान लें

Yogini Ekadashi 2023 in Hindi: आषाढ़ महीने के कृष्ण पक्ष की एकादशी तिथि को योगिनी एकादशी कहते है. योगिनी एकादशी के दिन शुभ योग भी बन रहा है, जिससे इस तिथि का महत्व और भी बढ़ जाएगा.

क्‍या है योगिनी एकादशी व्रत रखने की सही तारीख? शुभ मुहूर्त और पारण समय भी जान लें

Yogini Ekadashi 2023 Vrat Katha: हिंदू धर्म में सभी एकादशी को भगवान विष्‍णु की पूजा-आराधना करने के लिए उत्‍तम माना गया है. हर महीने में 2 और साल की सभी 24 एकादशी का व्रत करना और विधि-विधान से पूजा करना भगवान विष्‍णु की अपार कृपा दिलाता है. वहीं कुछ एकादशी को विशेष माना गया है. योगिनी एकादशी भी इन्‍हीं में से एक है. योगिनी एकादशी का व्रत करना, भगवान विष्‍णु की पूजा-पाठ करना और कथा पढ़ना बहुत लाभ देता है. 

