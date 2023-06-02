जरूर करें योगिनी एकादशी व्रत, मिलेगा 88 हजार ब्राह्मणों को भोजन कराने जितना पुण्‍य!
topStories1hindi1721005
Hindi Newsधर्म

जरूर करें योगिनी एकादशी व्रत, मिलेगा 88 हजार ब्राह्मणों को भोजन कराने जितना पुण्‍य!

Yogini Ekadashi 2023: हिंदू धर्म में योगिनी एकादशी को बहुत महत्‍वपूर्ण माना गया है. योगिनी एकादशी का व्रत रखने से 88 हजार ब्राह्मणों को भोजन कराने जितना पुण्‍य मिलता है. मरने के बाद मोक्ष की प्राप्ति होती है. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 08:15 AM IST

Trending Photos

जरूर करें योगिनी एकादशी व्रत, मिलेगा 88 हजार ब्राह्मणों को भोजन कराने जितना पुण्‍य!

Yogini Ekadashi Vrat 2023 Date: हिंदू धर्म में सभी एकादशी तिथि भगवान विष्‍णु को समर्पित की गई हैं. एकादशी व्रत रखना भगवान विष्‍णु की कृपा पाने का सबसे अच्‍छा तरीका है. वहीं कुछ एकादशी तिथि तो विशेष मानी गई हैं, जैसे योगिनी एकादशी. आषाढ़ माह के कृष्ण पक्ष की एकादशी ​तिथि कहा जाता है. योगिनी एकादशी व्रत तीनों लोक में अपने पुण्य प्रभाव के लिए प्रसिद्ध है. माना जाता है कि जो व्यक्ति योगिनी एकादशी का व्रत रखता है और इस दिन भगवान विष्णु की पूरे भक्ति-भाव से पूजा करता है, उसे मोक्ष की प्राप्ति होती है. इतना ही नहीं योगिनी एकादशी व्रत रखने से 88 हजार ब्राह्मणों को भोजन कराने के बराबर पुण्य भी मिलता है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
wrestlers protest
जंतर मंतर से हरिद्वार तक इस टाइमलाइन पर आगे बढ़ा पहलवानों का आंदोलन, अब आगे क्या?
karnataka
कर्नाटक के सीएम ने महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री को क्यों लिखी चिट्ठी, क्या है मामला?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Chhattisgarh
CCTV में कैद हुई शर्मनाक वारदात, गाय के साथ एक शख्स ने किया रेप, आरोपी गिरफ्तार
digi locker
चालान से हो गई फुर्सत! जमकर चलाएं गाड़ी, ट्रैफिक पुलिस नहीं रोकेगी आपको
wtc final 2023
पहली बार टीम IND का हिस्सा बना ये खूंखार बल्लेबाज, WTC फाइनल के लिए शुरू की तैयारी
ivf process
पति की मौत के 16 महीने बाद महिला ने दिया बेटी को जन्म, भावुक कर देने वाली कहानी
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna Ranaut ने लगाया बड़ा आरोप, बोलीं- बड़ी एक्ट्रेस फ्री में करती हैं फिल्म और...