बस दो महीने और... फिर धरती पर लौट आएंगी सुनीता विलियम्स, पिछले 180 दिन कैसे गुजरे? 5 प्वाइंट्स में जानिए

"We have much to be thankful for." From the @Space_Station , our crew of @NASA_Astronauts share their #Thanksgiving greetings—and show off the menu for their holiday meal. pic.twitter.com/j8YUVy6Lzf — NASA (@NASA) November 27, 2024

Let the games begin! Athletes from across the world are gathering today to kick off the 2024 #Olympics – pushing boundaries and inspiring generations. If you were an Olympic athlete, which sport would you play? pic.twitter.com/mnFC3vpvly — NASA (@NASA) July 26, 2024