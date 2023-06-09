Ajinkya Rahane: अजिंक्य रहाणे की उंगली पर लगी गेंद, दर्द पर पहली बार दिया ऐसा बयान
Ajinkya Rahane: अजिंक्य रहाणे की उंगली पर लगी गेंद, दर्द पर पहली बार दिया ऐसा बयान

Ajinkya Rahane Statement: टीम इंडिया के लिए पहली पारी में अजिंक्य रहाणे ने सबसे ज्यादा 89 रन बनाए. भारत के लिए रहाणे और शार्दुल ठाकुर (51) के अर्धशतकों के अलावा ऑलराउंडर रवींद्र जडेजा ने 48 रनों का योगदान दिया. रहाणे को मैच में पैट कमिंस की गेंद लग गई थी.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 11:37 PM IST

Ajinkya Rahane: अजिंक्य रहाणे की उंगली पर लगी गेंद, दर्द पर पहली बार दिया ऐसा बयान

Ajinkya Rahane Statement, WTC Final: लंदन के प्रतिष्ठित केनिंगटन ओवल मैदान पर भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच (WTC Final) खेला जा रहा है. इस मुकाबले में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने पहली पारी में 469 रन बनाए जिसके बाद टीम इंडिया की पारी 296 रन पर खत्म हुई. इस बीच अजिंक्य रहाणे (Ajinkya Rahane) ने एक बड़ा बयान दिया.

